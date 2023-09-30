Parents express outrage over alleged sexual assault of 5-year-old at South LA elementary school

In a meeting held in an auditorium at Budlong Avenue Elementary School in South Los Angeles, parents expressed outrage over the alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old student on campus.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a meeting held Friday in the auditorium at Budlong Avenue Elementary School in South Los Angeles, parents expressed outrage over the alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old student on campus.

The principal of school, Gina Hughes, invited parents to discuss their concerns.

Earlier, Hughes sent out a voicemail to parents telling them that safety on campus is her top priority.

The mother of a five-year-old boy with autism says her son was sexually assaulted at a school bathroom by another boy.

The mother said she knew something was wrong when she picked up her son that day from school and his pants were inside out and his shoes were on the wrong feet.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating, but the child's mother says more needs to be done.

The woman says her son was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at the school.

"He told me that another boy took his pants off and that he touched his private area," she said.

She said the other boy performed a sexual act with his mouth.

The mother said she received a call from the school a couple of weeks ago telling her to pick up her son because something was wrong with him.

When she went to get him, his pants were inside out and his shoes were on the wrong feet. He told her what had happened.

"And in that moment I was in shock," she said. "The first thing I did was rush back to his school and told them what happened."

"They called the person that supervises recess and another teacher and no one noticed anything."

His mother called the police. The 5-year-old, who has autism, was taken to a hospital and examined.

"When we went to the hospital my son didn't even want the doctor near him," the mother said. "He was traumatized, he didn't want anybody to look at him.

"In that moment, I felt an immense weight of guilt. I felt powerless because I couldn't protect him."