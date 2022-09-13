Search underway for 2-year-old abducted in stolen car near school in Buena Park, police say

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for a 2-year-old child who was abducted near a school in Buena Park Tuesday morning.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, Ian Eo was in a 2017 Toyota Sienna that was stolen from Emery School around 9:30 a.m. The vehicle has the California license number 8BTV598.

Police say the vehicle has damage to the right corner panel.

Anyone who sees the child or vehicle is urged to call 911.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.