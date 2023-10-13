11 hospitalized after hazardous materials team responds to commercial building in Buena Park

Eleven people were hospitalized following a hazardous materials alert at a building in Buena Park.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Eleven people were hospitalized following a hazardous materials alert at a building in Buena Park Friday morning.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to the hazmat report just before 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Caballero Boulevard, said OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Firefighters got everyone out of the building and decontaminated a dozen people, Nguyen said. The 11 who were taken to area hospitals all appeared to be in "stable condition," he said.

Firefighters were working to determine the origin of the leak and how to address it, Nguyen said.

