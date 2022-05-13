Satisfy your birria cravings at Buenos Migos with tender, savory tacos

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Your birria options just got bigger and way more delicious.
Buenos Migos (Good Friends) is a new excellent spot inside Rodeo 39 food hall located in Orange County, where birria tacos are all the hype.
"Being Mexican myself, this is not a lie - I literally think it's one of the best birria I've ever had," said Stephanie Hendrickson from Costa Mesa.
What started as a pop-up concept by a group of friends quickly became an instant hit - earning them their first brick-and-mortar restaurant.
"Everything is a family recipe. Everything is made in-house," said Philip Nguyen, co-owner of Buenos Migos.
The Latin-Asian-inspired menu includes everything from grilled cheese to quesadillas, but the queso birria tacos are the real headliners.
"I can't describe with words how wonderful this is," said Payton Cobb visiting from Montana.
"We bring our spin into these tacos," said Buenos Migos co-owner Michael Dancel. "It's still somewhat different from a traditional taco that you get at any other taqueria."
The demand for good-tasting birria is gaining the taco eatery quite a loyal following.
"I come here weekly. I do come here weekly," said Hendrickson.
"You know I love that," said Dancel. "To know that people keep coming back for our food - is a beautiful thing."
Buenos Migos
12885 Beach Blvd #5
Stanton, CA 90680
(714) 379-9733
facebook.com/buenosmigos
instagram.com/buenosmigos.official
