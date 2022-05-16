Victims of Buffalo shooting include regular shoppers, retired cop who saved lives during attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11856390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Retired cop Aaron Salter, one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting, is being praised for the valiant actions he took to protect others.

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims of the shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY, is seen in an undated family photo, May 15, 2022.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11856375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators search for answers after a gunman opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10. An 18-year-old suspect is in custody, police said.

Roberta Drury, 32

Roberta Drury, one of the victims of the shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY, is seen in an undated family photo, May 15, 2022.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11856340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother of seven and her daughter describe hearing "bodies fall" as they escaped the mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

Aaron Salter, 55

Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter, Jr., who died shooting in the May 14 Buffalo, NY, is seen in an undated photo obtained on May 15, 2022.

Heyward Patterson, 67

Heyward Patterson one of the victims of the May 14 shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY, is seen in an undated family photo, May 15, 2022.

Pearl Young, 77

Pearl Young, 77, died in the Buffalo, New York, mass shooting on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Geraldine Talley, 62

Geraldine Talley (right), 62, was killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery story on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Celestine Chaney, 65

Geraldine Talley (right), 62, was killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery story on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo

Margus Morrison, 52, of Buffalo

Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, New York