Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming 'boneless' wings are 'false advertising'

A man in Chicago recently filed a class action lawsuit, accusing Buffalo Wild Wings of false advertising over its boneless wings.

He claims boneless wings are actually pieces of chicken breast meat, deep-fried like wings.

CHICAGO (KABC) -- A man in Illinois has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings.

ABC7's sister station in Chicago reports Aimen Halim recently filed a class action lawsuit, accusing the company of false advertising over its boneless wings.

He claims boneless wings are actually pieces of chicken breast meat, deep-fried like wings.

Halim says chicken wings are "more of a premium and desirable" product and consumers would pay less if they knew they were just eating chicken breast meat.

Buffalo Wild Wings hasn't commented on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the company posted a tweet on Monday, saying "It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."