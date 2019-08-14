12-year-old boy suffered permanent brain damage after bullying incident, lawsuit says

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of teenage boy who was bullied at a Los Angeles charter school is suing the school and the organization that manages it.

The family and their attorney claim that the boy was bullied so badly, he is now suffering from permanent brain damage and it is the school's fault. The boy was 12 years old at the time.

The boy's mother requested that their identity remain confidential.

Video of the incident, which took place at Animo Westside Middle School back in January of 2018, shows the boy being pushed and punched by an 8th grader before other students crowd around them.

According to the lawsuit, he was then put in a chokehold in an effort to make him pass out. A teacher is seen walking by in the video, but instead of stopping the incident, she appears to continue on her way.

The complaint alleged that the 12-year-old boy lost consciousness twice.

"That's not kids being kids. Kids should never be like that," said Ben Meiselas, the family's attorney. "That was a violent and almost lethal assault, and the school district, Green Dot, took absolutely no measures to protect my client."

MRI images of the boy's brain show a noticeable difference between the left side and right side, according to the complaint, which claims he also suffered permanent spine damage and post-traumatic sleep disorder.

The charter school is connected to the Los Angeles Unified School District, but the organization that oversees the school is Green Dot.

The lawsuit is asking for unspecified damages.

A request for comment from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which funds the school, and the school itself was not immediately returned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybullyingschoollawsuit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Beverly Hills PD settles retaliation lawsuits
Pilot sues NetJets for saying she's too short to fly
Port Hueneme: Man kicks dog 15 feet into air
OC family's stolen exotic parakeet returned
Carson to see new premium outlet mall by 2021
Show More
Suspect accused of killing 2 peacocks in Chatsworth arrested
Free school supplies given to local kids in need
Make-a-Wish kid receives special gift from LA Chargers
Good Samaritans capture stabbing rampage suspect in Australia
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
More TOP STORIES News