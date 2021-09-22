Travel

Hollywood Burbank Airport: Flights briefly suspended after man runs into plane's path on runway

Hollywood Burbank Airport shut down after person runs onto runway

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A person ran onto a runway and into the path of an airplane Wednesday morning at Hollywood Burbank Airport, prompting the temporary shutdown of the facility and suspension of all flights, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., an official in the airport's flight tower told ABC7.

Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed the man standing along on the tarmac as an officer in an SUV approached him. The officer exited his vehicle and took the man into custody without incident.

The airport was subsequently reopened and all flights were resuming as scheduled, an official said.

It was not immediately clear how the man was able to breach security and gain access to the restricted area.
