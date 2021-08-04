Traffic

3 killed, 2 hospitalized after high-speed multi-vehicle crash in Burbank, police say

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash in Burbank left three people dead and two others hospitalized early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Three cars were involved in the violent collision, which was reported about 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Andover Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Burbank Police Department. The force of the impact sheared one of the vehicles in half. Several parked vehicles were also hit.

Three people in a Volkswagen were pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said. Their identities were not immediately released.

A fourth occupant was transported to a hospital, along with the driver of a Kia. The survivors' conditions were unknown.

At a news conference near the scene, a police spokesperson said speed was a factor in the crash.

No arrests or citations were announced, and an investigation was ongoing.
