Burbank house delights neighborhood with elaborate, Disney-themed Halloween decor

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- These homeowners in Burbank went all out with their Halloween decorations this year, giving their neighbors a spooky treat.The house is decked out with a "Fantasmic" theme. The animated display even features several Disney villains including Cruella DeVil and Ursula from "The Little Mermaid."In the past, the homeowners have come up with other elaborate Disney themes including "Pirates of the Caribbean."The home is located on North Valley Street near Hatteras Street.You can also check out their Facebook page, "Holiday Fantasies Come to Life."