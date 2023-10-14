WATCH LIVE

Police officer struck by car as chase ends in chaotic crash in Burbank neighborhood

Saturday, October 14, 2023 12:53AM
A chase came to a chaotic end in a Burbank neighborhood after a fleeing driver reportedly struck a police officer and sheared a fire hydrant.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase came to a chaotic end in a Burbank neighborhood after a fleeing driver reportedly struck a police officer and sheared a fire hydrant, which sent water gushing down the street.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a pickup truck across a driveway and officers attending to their injured colleague.

The scene unfolded just before 5:30 p.m. after the pursuit ended in a crash near Cohasset Street and Hollywood Way.

The sheared fire hydrant sent a fountain of water into the air.

Police ultimately took a man into custody after a search of the neighborhood.

The police officer suffered unspecified injuries, but he appeared to be alert and was standing on his own.

