Bodycam footage shows moment Burbank police officer catches thief red-handed

Bodycam video captured the moment a Burbank police motor officer caught a thief red-handed.The Burbank Police Department tweeted the footage on Saturday, saying the officer was "in the right place, at the right time."The officer had just completed a hit-and-run investigation when the would-be thief exited the back door of a nearby business with stolen merchandise.The suspect had activated the building's security alarm, making it an easy arrest for the officer.