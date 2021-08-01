Burbank retirement home employee fatally stabbed by former co-worker who had recently been fired

EMBED <>More Videos

Burbank retirement home employee fatally stabbed by former co-worker

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) -- A 27-year-old San Fernando man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of an employee at a retirement home in Burbank.

The 27-year-old woman was stabbed at the Burbank Retirement Villa West, 1911 Grismer Ave., near North Glenoaks Boulevard, shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Burbank police said.

She was found suffering from stab wounds to her neck and arms and was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Her name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

Police said her alleged killer, Paul Lawrence Dunbar Haney IV, was recently "terminated" from the facility.

Officers went to the business on a call of an attempted murder, Burbank police Lt. J.J. Puglisi said in a statement. "Information provided by the caller indicated that the suspect had fled the scene."

"Responding officers saw a male matching the description of the suspect running from the area, armed with a knife," Puglisi said. "The male refused to comply with officers' direction, swinging the knife at them. Officers then took the male to the ground, detaining him. Witnesses identified the male as the person who had stabbed the victim. Officers recovered two knives as evidence."

"There is no indication that this is a random act of violence," Puglisi said. "The suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect had been recently terminated from the business."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angeles countyhomicide investigationwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News