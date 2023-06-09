Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill placed on paid administrative leave

The board did not disclose what led to their decision and only said they "did not take this action lightly."

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The superintendent of the Burbank Unified School District has been placed on paid administrative leave, school officials said.

According to a letter sent to parents on Thursday, the board took action to place Matt Hill on leave, effective immediately, during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The letter did not disclose what led to the board's decision and only said, "the board did not take this action lightly."

"We also know that many of you will have questions," read the letter. "This action, however, is a confidential personnel matter."

Officials said Dr. John Paramo, the assistant superintendent of educational services, has agreed to serve as acting superintendent.

The board will address Hill's administrative leave at its meeting on Thursday, June 15.