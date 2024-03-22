Ventura police searching for suspect who burglarized home tented for fumigation

Police said the man cut the fumigation tent, removed a window screen and got in the home through an unlocked window.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives in Ventura are searching for a man they say burglarized a home that was being fumigated and stole multiple items, including jewelry and a laptop.

The Ventura Police Department posted photos of the suspect on its social media accounts. Investigators said the incident happened last Wednesday around 5:38 a.m.

Police said the man cut the fumigation tent, removed a window screen and got in the home through an unlocked window. He stole various types of jewelry and the computer, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Nick Davy at 805-339-4481 or ndavy@venturapd.org.