Simi Valley burglary caught on camera amid string of break-ins in Conejo Valley

Three thieves who may be responsible for a series of similar burglaries across the Conejo Valley were caught on camera during a break-in in Simi Valley.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three thieves who may be responsible for a series of similar burglaries across the Conejo Valley were caught on camera during a break-in in Simi Valley.

The suspects struck Friday night at a home on Shady Hills Court in Simi Valley. The thieves entered the backyard from a trail behind the home. They took down the security camera before smashing in a sliding glass door, burglarizing the home and fleeing just as the residents returned.

It's a scenario that has been repeated across the area.

"My best friend, his neighbor was robbed, and they did the same thing, like go through the backyard and everything," shared resident Marcus Jasso.

There have been numerous break-ins in Thousand Oaks, all with the same M.O. Police there are now warning residents whose homes butt up against open spaces, parks and hiking trails to be on alert. The beauty they love may also be the prime access for burglars

Authorities are now investigating if all the crimes are being committed by the same crew. In most cases, the burglars go straight to the master bedroom, where they steal jewelry, safes and other valuables.

Residents and police are hoping someone will be able to identify the brazen burglars before anyone else falls victim.
