Burglars apparently broke through wall to get into jewelry store in downtown LA

Two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District.

Two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District.

Two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District.

Two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at the Gilded Jewelry store in Santa Alley.

It appears they broke through the wall from a neighboring business to get inside. The store posted videos showing the damage on Instagram.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen.