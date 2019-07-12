Burglary suspect taken into custody after police chase through San Fernando Valley

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary suspect who allegedly attempted to ram a police patrol car was taken into custody after the pursuit came to a crashing end Friday morning.
The driver led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Sherman Oaks after the man allegedly stole a Hertz rental truck and tried to hit a patrol car. Another suspect inside the truck reportedly jumped out of the vehicle near Sepulveda and Ventura boulevards.
AIR7 HD was over the scene as the man surrendered after running into a light pole near Mountain Gate Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Sepulveda Pass around 11:50 a.m.
All southbound Sepulveda Boulevard lanes near Mountain Gate were closed as police worked to clear the scene.
