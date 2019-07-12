Burglary suspect taken into custody after police chase through San Fernando Valley

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary suspect who allegedly attempted to ram a police patrol car was taken into custody after the pursuit came to a crashing end Friday morning.

The driver led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Sherman Oaks after the man allegedly stole a Hertz rental truck and tried to hit a patrol car. Another suspect inside the truck reportedly jumped out of the vehicle near Sepulveda and Ventura boulevards.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the man surrendered after running into a light pole near Mountain Gate Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Sepulveda Pass around 11:50 a.m.

All southbound Sepulveda Boulevard lanes near Mountain Gate were closed as police worked to clear the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyssherman oakslos angeles countypolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
Murder suspect arrested in random attack of LADWP worker
L.A. County getting ready for ICE raids set for this weekend
Body of man discovered in San Pedro car fire
4.9-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
Monterey Bay boats now offering shark watching tours
SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas
Show More
Suspect arrested in burning of pride flag outside gay bar
VIDEO: Armed suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
Prison time for drunk driver who killed mom and baby
School bus, 4 cars involved in University Park crash
More TOP STORIES News