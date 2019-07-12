Burglary suspect taken into custody after police chase through San Fernando Valley

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary suspect who allegedly attempted to ram a police patrol car was taken into custody after the pursuit came to a crashing end Friday morning.The driver led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Sherman Oaks after the man allegedly stole a Hertz rental truck and tried to hit a patrol car. Another suspect inside the truck reportedly jumped out of the vehicle near Sepulveda and Ventura boulevards.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the man surrendered after running into a light pole near Mountain Gate Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Sepulveda Pass around 11:50 a.m.All southbound Sepulveda Boulevard lanes near Mountain Gate were closed as police worked to clear the scene.