Police were on the hunt for two burglary suspects who got away after a short chase that ended in a crash in West Hollywood.Beverly Hills police said they received a call about two burglary suspects at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and initiated a pursuit.During the short chase, the two suspects slammed a Mercedes-Benz sedan into a building behind a Petco store at Doheny Drive and Melrose Avenue.After the crash, the suspects ran off.Police conducted a door-to-door search with the help of K-9 officers but were unable to find the men.The search for the suspects was called off for Sunday morning. A detailed description of them was not released.