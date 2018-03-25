2 burglary suspects flee after short chase ends in crash in West Hollywood

By and ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Police were on the hunt for two burglary suspects who got away after a short chase that ended in a crash in West Hollywood.

Beverly Hills police said they received a call about two burglary suspects at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and initiated a pursuit.

During the short chase, the two suspects slammed a Mercedes-Benz sedan into a building behind a Petco store at Doheny Drive and Melrose Avenue.

After the crash, the suspects ran off.

Police conducted a door-to-door search with the help of K-9 officers but were unable to find the men.

The search for the suspects was called off for Sunday morning. A detailed description of them was not released.
