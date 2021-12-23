Shots fired inside Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, police say

LAPD News: Around 11:45 am there was a shooting at a business near Victory Bl & Laurel Canyon. This is NOT an active shooter. Suspect is in custody. More information to follow. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 23, 2021

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were shot inside a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, according to police.It happened just before noon on Thursday at the store located near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevard.Police say the victims were shot on the second floor of the store where officers have since placed one person in custody.The Los Angeles Fire Department told Eyewitness News one woman has been sent to the hospital.According to a tweet posted by the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident is not being considered an active shooter situation.Crews have since shut down portions of the nearby streets as officers continue their investigation.This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.