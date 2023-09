Burned body found after embankment fire off 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A burned body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a fire just off the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fire happened around 1:40 a.m. at an embankment at the N. Broadway off-ramp.

The coroner's office responded to the scene shortly before 8 a.m., but additional details were not available.

