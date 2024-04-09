Burned body found along road in Anaheim Hills, homicide investigation underway

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A burned body was discovered on the side of a road in Anaheim Hills Tuesday morning, triggering a homicide investigation.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a small fire around 4 a.m. on Santa Ana Canyon Road between Weir and Gypsum canyon roads. When they arrived, they found the charred body of a man just off the roadway in the remote area.

Authorities say a man who noticed the fire drove to a nearby fire station and called 911 from the phone located outside the station. Homicide detectives are trying to identify that man and speak with him.

It's not clear how long the unidentified man had been dead before he was found.

A stretch of Santa Ana Canyon Road between Woodcreek Road and Gypsum Canyon Road was expected to remain closed for much of the day as investigators scour the area.

