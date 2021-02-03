Boyle Heights chef's breakfast items are in popular demand

"The breakfast burrito is more for [a] breakfast crowd," Perez said.
The popular burritos are wrapped up with a handmade tortilla de harina, a flour tortilla.
"If you wanted to get more of the creative and the more chef-driven stuff would be the lunch version of a taco. That's more elevated taco," Perez said.
Perez started his own taqueria called Macheen in 2016, but he hadn't always planned to be a chef.
"I had a bigger passion, which was skateboarding ... I started skateboarding at a very young age at 8 years old," said Perez. "As I turned 17 years old, I got in a car accident."
When Perez injured his back in the accident, he decided to pursue cooking and went to culinary school.
He started Macheen as a pop up, but as of late 2020 it has a permanent residence at Milpa Grille Restaurant in Boyle Heights.
"We're kind of providing an experience for the community," said Perez. "I'm a big believer that whatever happened in the past, happened in the past. I don't really like to look back ... I just want to grateful for the stuff that I have now."
