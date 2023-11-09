Greyhound bus driver experiences fatal medical emergency, pulls over on 5 Freeway in Tejon Pass

TEJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Greyhound bus driver who was driving on the 5 Freeway in the Tejon Pass with passengers onboard Thursday morning managed to pull over while experiencing a fatal medical emergency, authorities said.

About 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol began receiving calls reporting that the bus was weaving in southbound lanes on the freeway, a CHP spokesperson told ABC7.

The male driver was initially thought to have possibly been sleepy while operating the bus, according to the Highway Patrol. He eventually stopped the vehicle on the right shoulder, near Smokey Bear Road, about 8 miles south of Gorman.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not immediately released. The cause of death is under investigation.

The bus was full of passengers at the time off the incident, none of whom were reported injured.