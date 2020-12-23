be localish los angeles

10-year-old launches kid-friendly nail polish business in Long Beach

Khiley Braxton, 10, is the proud CEO and owner of Sissy B. Nails, a kid-friendly nail polish company in Long Beach.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten-year-old entrepreneur Khiley Braxton launched her first business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally, for her tenth birthday we were planning to take a trip," said Khrystle Braxon, Khiley's mom. "Because of COVID, everything was shut down and so because we couldn't do that, I said, 'Well, how about I take that same money and invest in my child?'"

Khiley said she wanted to launch a nail polish business, so in June, Sissy B. Nails was born.

"My family is very proud of me and what have I achieved since COVID-19," Khiley said.

Sissy B. Nails is scent-free, toxin-free and water-based. The polish comes in 18 different shades, all of which are named by Khiley herself.

"I knew I didn't want my kids to look at COVID as a detriment to their livelihood," Khrystle said. "So it really brought our family even closer together, which is something that is always a bonus."

You can find Sissy B. Nails online or at Stitch Virgin Hair Boutique located at 2319 E 7th St, Long Beach.

