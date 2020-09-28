Business

New Black-owned brewery launches beer brand that gives back to South LA community

South LA Beverage Company launches its first beer label, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting charitable initiatives in South Central L.A. for those impacted by the pandemic.
By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Black-owned brewery is setting up shop in South Central Los Angeles, with plans to give back to the community with a simple yet powerful business model: invest the profits in its children.

Longtime friends Craig Bowers and Samuel Chawinga have brewed up this idea. Their beer is called "PRSC," People's Republic of South Central.

"100% of the net proceeds from the sale of this beer will be going toward buying Chromebooks for kids that are shut out of their education right now because they don't have a computer at home and can't log in and communicate with their classrooms and teachers," said Bowers.

The business model is simple: invest in the future of the community.

"We want to give back to the community in all ways. We thought this was a good way to get out name out, and at the same time, get some Chromebooks in people's families houses," said Chawinga.

They plan to open the doors to their South L.A. brewery next summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssouth los angeleslos angeles countycraft beerblack owned businessbeer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
Brush fire burns 10 acres in Acton area
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Six arrested in Burbank for EDD scam, found with $40K cash, gun
Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during latest pregnancy
Doc Rivers out as head coach of LA Clippers
Santa Ana winds, heat bring increased threat of wildfires across parts of SoCal
Show More
Fat Bear Week kicks off 6th annual competition
Glass Fire explodes to 11,000 acres in NorCal
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
Here's how Prop. 20 will affect criminal justice in California
Woman claims Whataburger fired her for wearing BLM mask
More TOP STORIES News