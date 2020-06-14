Business

24 Hour Fitness closes 18 gyms in SoCal despite state permission for fitness centers to reopen

Even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the chain was struggling with debt and losing customers to cheaper or fancier gyms.
Despite the fact that California lifted some coronavirus restrictions and gave gyms and fitness centers the green light to reopen, the 24 Hour Fitness gym chain announced that nearly 20 Southern California locations will not be reopening.

On its website, the company said it made the difficult decision to close locations in several states, 18 of them across the Southland.

"Members, we invite you to work out at any reopened location throughout 2020," a brief statement read.

The following are the locations that are now closed:

  • Downtown LA-6th Street, 505 S. Flower Street

  • Glendale, 240 North Brand Boulevard

  • Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport, 12120 Carson Street in Hawaiian Gardens

  • Montclair Active, 9750 Central Avenue

  • Moreno Valley Fit Lite, 23750 Alessandro Boulevard


  • Palmdale West, 1335 Rancho Vista Boulevard

  • Pasadena, 465 North Halstead Street

  • Simi Valley-Tapo Active Dry, 2350 Tapo Street in Simi Valley

  • South Hills Plaza Active, 1422 Azusa Avenue in West Covina

  • The Promenade Super Sport, 1417 Second Street in Santa Monica

  • Victorville, 16200 Bear Valley Road

  • Anaheim Garden Walk, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94


  • Costa Mesa, 1600 Adams Avenue

  • Fountain Valley, 18305 Brookhurst Street

  • Irvine Spectrum Sport, 517 Spectrum Center Drive

  • Laguna Hills, 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite A

  • Lakeshore Towers Ultra Sport, 18007 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine

  • Westminster Active, 6731 Westminster Boulevard


