24 Hour Fitness closes 18 gyms in SoCal despite state permission for fitness centers to reopen

Downtown LA-6th Street, 505 S. Flower Street

Glendale, 240 North Brand Boulevard

Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport, 12120 Carson Street in Hawaiian Gardens

Montclair Active, 9750 Central Avenue

Moreno Valley Fit Lite, 23750 Alessandro Boulevard

Palmdale West, 1335 Rancho Vista Boulevard

Pasadena, 465 North Halstead Street

Simi Valley-Tapo Active Dry, 2350 Tapo Street in Simi Valley

South Hills Plaza Active, 1422 Azusa Avenue in West Covina

The Promenade Super Sport, 1417 Second Street in Santa Monica

Victorville, 16200 Bear Valley Road

Anaheim Garden Walk, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94

Costa Mesa, 1600 Adams Avenue

Fountain Valley, 18305 Brookhurst Street

Irvine Spectrum Sport, 517 Spectrum Center Drive

Laguna Hills, 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite A

Lakeshore Towers Ultra Sport, 18007 Von Karman Avenue in Irvine

Westminster Active, 6731 Westminster Boulevard

Despite the fact that California lifted some coronavirus restrictions and gave gyms and fitness centers the green light to reopen, the 24 Hour Fitness gym chain announced that nearly 20 Southern California locations will not be reopening.On its website, the company said it made the difficult decision to close locations in several states, 18 of them across the Southland."Members, we invite you to work out at any reopened location throughout 2020," a brief statement read.The following are the locations that are now closed:Even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the chain was struggling with debt and losing customers to cheaper or fancier gyms.