24 Hour Fitness closes 18 gyms in SoCal despite state permission for fitness centers to reopen

Despite the fact that California lifted some coronavirus restrictions and gave gyms and fitness centers the green light to reopen, the 24 Hour Fitness gym chain announced that nearly 20 Southern California locations will not be reopening.
On its website, the company said it made the difficult decision to close locations in several states, 18 of them across the Southland.
"Members, we invite you to work out at any reopened location throughout 2020," a brief statement read.
The following are the locations that are now closed:Downtown LA-6th Street, 505 S. Flower StreetGlendale, 240 North Brand BoulevardHawaiian Gardens Super Sport, 12120 Carson Street in Hawaiian GardensMontclair Active, 9750 Central AvenueMoreno Valley Fit Lite, 23750 Alessandro BoulevardPalmdale West, 1335 Rancho Vista BoulevardPasadena, 465 North Halstead StreetSimi Valley-Tapo Active Dry, 2350 Tapo Street in Simi ValleySouth Hills Plaza Active, 1422 Azusa Avenue in West CovinaThe Promenade Super Sport, 1417 Second Street in Santa MonicaVictorville, 16200 Bear Valley RoadAnaheim Garden Walk, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94Costa Mesa, 1600 Adams AvenueFountain Valley, 18305 Brookhurst StreetIrvine Spectrum Sport, 517 Spectrum Center DriveLaguna Hills, 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite ALakeshore Towers Ultra Sport, 18007 Von Karman Avenue in IrvineWestminster Active, 6731 Westminster Boulevard
Even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the chain was struggling with debt and losing customers to cheaper or fancier gyms.
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.