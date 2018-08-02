BUSINESS

Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre in downtown LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Decades of disrepair and neglect at the historic Tower Theatre will soon make way for a glittering marquee. But this time when all the restoration is complete, the name in lights will be tech giant Apple. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Decades of disrepair and neglect at the historic Tower Theatre will soon make way for a glittering marquee. But this time when all the restoration is complete, the name in lights will be tech giant Apple.

"I think it's wonderful for the area to bring in an Apple store. It brings people and legitimacy to the neighborhood," Rubin Schubert said.

He works in downtown L.A. and wants to see more revitalization in the area.

For 10 years, Councilman Jose Huizar has been trying to revitalize all of the 12 historic theaters in downtown through the Bringing Back Broadway initiative.

"Most of these theaters as we see a lot of them really can't come back online as performance centers as they were in the past, but we are repurposing them in ways that fit today's needs," Huizar said.

Much like the Rialto, which now houses an Urban Outfitters, the Tower Theatre will be a mix of history and retail.

Built in the late 1920s, the Tower Theatre was the first building in the world to show a feature length talking picture - "The Jazz Singer." Renderings from Apple reveal the new space will offer modern amenities along with a performance space that honors the theatre's past.

"Not only will it restore the theatre, but it sends a strong message that downtown L.A. and the historic portion of downtown L.A. is open for business," Huizar said.

With Apple taking the spot for the first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion - people in L.A. hope they'll make a lasting mark on Broadway as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssocietyappletheatermovie theaterDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
USC suspends CBS chief executive Les Moonves from board
Sexual harassment settlement reached with company Alorica
More Business
Top Stories
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
Blaze Bernstein murdered because he was gay, OCDA says
Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
USC requests federal investigation into donation by county supervisor
LA city animal shelters full to capacity, officials say
4 teens arrested in NoHo knock-knock burglaries
Burro who was shot in ear with arrow released back into wild
Show More
1 shot at El Sereno burger stand
CA attorney general will fight Trump admin over clean-car rules
California joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
LA Chargers prepare for upcoming preseason game
2 classrooms destroyed in Montebello school fire
More News