Business

Applebee's serving $1 strawberry margaritas with Twizzlers straw all month long

EMBED <>More Videos

Applebee's says they are bringing back the Strawberry Dollarita but there's a twist!

Applebee's says they are bringing back the Strawberry Dollarita but there's a twist!

For the entire month of April, customers can try a strawberry margarita for just $1.

And the drink is served with a Twizzlers straw!

"Applebee's is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "Sippin' on a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA through a strawberry-flavored TWIZZLERS straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it."

Price and participation may vary by location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdrinkingalcoholapplebee's
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
A look at potential impact to CA economy if US-Mexico border is shut down
Seismologists say California is in an earthquake drought
Dodger Stadium fight: Family of injured fan considers taking legal action
Person jumps from 7th floor of Americana at Brand, lands on man
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South LA
IE man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend's daughter
Show More
Hotel Bel-Air and Beverly Hills Hotel face call for boycott
Authorities arrest molestation suspect after IE chase
LA youth hockey team suspended after anti-semitic video surfaces
Nipsey Hussle's killing among 11 murders within past week in LA
Nipsey Hussle murder case: Fight over gun sparked stampede at vigil
More TOP STORIES News