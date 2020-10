EMBED >More News Videos Vroman's, Southern California's oldest and largest independent bookstore, could be forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chevalier's Books in Larchmont Village has been serving readers for eight decades. The beloved local institution, like so many businesses these days, is struggling to stay afloat.The store has been hit hard by the pandemic. But that's not the only reason why the shop is hurting.Chevalier's co-owner Bert Deixler says a developer, who now owns most of the block, wants to re-do it all. Deixler is eyeing a space across the street, but it is smaller and the rent is more than double.