Coronavirus

Burbank dental lab shifts to making 3D protective masks for local hospitals

Burbank Dental Laboratory has retooled and shifted to making 3D personal protective equipment (PPE) face masks for local hospitals, health care workers, using unique material, including filters used regularly in hospitals.
By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burbank Dental Laboratory is coming to the aid of local healthcare workers who are putting their own lives at risk as they treat COVID-19 patients.

It is making 3D printing filtration masks and donating them, but they need your help to boost production.

MORE: Santa Clarita father and son making 3D face masks in their home garage for first responders
EMBED More News Videos

HELP FOR FIRST RESPONDERS: "These are the people who are out to protect us. So we felt like it was our duty to step up and help protect them."


It's a process that takes just a few hours. Using a 3D printer, the Burbank lab is making the masks for medical workers.

The family-owned dental lab wanted to do something to help the hospitals and healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak. They consulted with medical professionals and designed the masks to offer protection, they say, is similar to the N95 masks.

They say the design is simple, but they're using a unique material to make the masks, including a filter that is used regularly in hospitals.

MORE: How to make a face mask without sewing
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a tutorial on how to make a face mask without cutting or sewing. (via Japanese Creations) NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO AUDIO


"This is not necessarily for people that are out shopping, or you know, trying to bike ride," said Andrew Sedler with Burbank Dental Laboratory. "This is for people dealing with COVID positive patients and they have families that they gotta get back to and or they themselves, obviously, we need to keep them as healthy as possible," said Sedler

Burbank Dental says they have donated the 3D masks to a number of hospitals and have received a lot of good feedback.

The owners have spent several thousand dollars of their own money making the masks. They say they're not seeking any profits, but they are asking for donations from the public so they can make more masks to help hospital workers, essential workers and also to help the community.

To donate, visit: burbankdental.com/masks

MORE: How to properly wear a mask
EMBED More News Videos

We asked an expert from UCLA for tips on how to properly wear a mask.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessface maskdentistbusinesscoronavirus3d printingcovid 19be localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More protests erupt in SoCal over public health restrictions
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County officials give daily COVID-19 update - LIVE
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
Garcetti to release budget proposal likely to include service cuts, furloughs
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
Coronavirus: LAUSD expects nearly $200 million in extra costs for rest of school year
More protests erupt in SoCal over public health restrictions
Caught on camera: LA County Fire captain's truck stolen
Show More
Venice Beach Skate Park filled with sand to deter gatherings
Bill could cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Should grocery stores ban customers from entering amid COVID-19?
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
More TOP STORIES News