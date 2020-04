How to properly wear a mask

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's what you need to know when it comes to properly wearing a mask and also, what not to do when wearing one.First, always wash your hands before and after using a mask, said Dr. Anu Seshadri, a physician at UCLA Health.Dr. Seshadri also gave the following tips:-Use the loops or ties to take your mask on and off.-Don't touch the front of your mask.-Be sure your mask covers the bridge of your nose and goes all the way under your chin.-Don't let the mask fall below your nose and don't leave your chin exposed.-Also, don't push your mask under your chin.-Make sure your mask fits your face and isn't loose.-The best way to clean your mask is to put it in a washing and drying machine daily.-You don't need to wear your mask inside your home so store it in a clean, dry place.Even while wearing a mask, continue to pay attention to your surroundings while in public. Practice physical distancing and wash your hands.