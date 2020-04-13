How to properly wear a mask

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's what you need to know when it comes to properly wearing a mask and also, what not to do when wearing one.
First, always wash your hands before and after using a mask, said Dr. Anu Seshadri, a physician at UCLA Health.
Dr. Seshadri also gave the following tips:
-Use the loops or ties to take your mask on and off.
-Don't touch the front of your mask.
-Be sure your mask covers the bridge of your nose and goes all the way under your chin.
-Don't let the mask fall below your nose and don't leave your chin exposed.
-Also, don't push your mask under your chin.
-Make sure your mask fits your face and isn't loose.
-The best way to clean your mask is to put it in a washing and drying machine daily.
-You don't need to wear your mask inside your home so store it in a clean, dry place.
Even while wearing a mask, continue to pay attention to your surroundings while in public. Practice physical distancing and wash your hands.
