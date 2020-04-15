Santa Clarita father and son making 3D face masks in their home garage for first responders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6074246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is a tutorial on how to make a face mask without cutting or sewing. (via Japanese Creations) NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO AUDIO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6093973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We asked an expert from UCLA for tips on how to properly wear a mask.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The community of Santa Clarita is coming together to help first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus emergency.It started with a father-and-son team and two 3D printers as they made masks. Then, the community helped them out. They now have 17 printers to make dozens of masks daily."When I realized a way that I could contribute, that I felt like I could contribute - that's when I got really motivated," said AJ Apone, founder of the Mask Initiative. "These are the people who are out to protect us. So we felt like it was our duty to step up and help protect them."With the help of their community, the father and son are creating many 3D masks for firefighters, health care workers and many more on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo is working directly out of their garage!"To be able to actually participate in helping people get through it, like I said, I'm just happy to be here and support and do whatever I can to help," said Allan Apone.Eyewitness News photojournalist Frank Alli tells their story in the video above.