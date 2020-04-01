Business

Family-owned restaurant in Burbank feeling impact of coronavirus pandemic, still serving neighborhood

Burbank. CA (KABC) -- The Tallyrand in Burbank has been around for 61 years, and is the city's oldest family-owned restaurant. But they, like everyone else, are down to take-out orders only amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their staff has been cut by nearly 80 percent.

They remain open, however, with a reduced staff for the moment, trying to help loyal customers and employees.

Owner Karen Ross says the restaurant is not making much money right now, but they're really there to support Burbank, and be there for the neighborhood. She says business is slow...it's a tough time. They are trying to dig deep, and keep employees working.

Their staff, though, is down from fifty-eight employees to a crew of twelve.

The Tallyrand is still paying their employees, but many restaurants are not able to do the same.

Some are seeing just 10% to 15% of the income that they normally get.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessburbanklos angeles countycoronavirus californiarestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
Panda Express donating $2M to buy equipment for medical staff
ER worker raising money to help fellow medical professionals with supplies
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
Show More
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Coronavirus: Disposable gloves, masks littering SoCal parking lots
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
More TOP STORIES News