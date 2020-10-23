rideshare

California appeals court rules Uber, Lyft must classify drivers as employees

SAN FRANCISCO -- A California appeals court has ruled Uber and Lyft violated a state labor law. Thursday's ruling said the rideshare companies misclassified their drivers as contractors rather than employees.

That goes against Assembly Bill 5, which grants fair wages and benefits to workers classified as employees. Uber and Lyft have argued that the law does not apply to the rideshare companies.

RELATED: Here are both sides of Proposition 22, ballot measure that affects California's app-based drivers, gig economy

The appeals court ordered Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers after 30 days while the case is returned to the trial court. The two companies can use that time to appeal to the California Supreme Court.

The California appeals court ruling raises the stakes for Proposition 22, a November ballot measure that seeks to exempt Uber and Lyft from the state law.

RELATED: Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers

The proposition, backed by both rideshare companies, would allow Uber, Lyft and food delivery apps to continue to categorize their drivers as independent contractors.

Uber and Lyft have threatened to leave California if they are forced to reclassify their drivers as employees.

See more stories and videos related to Uber and Lyft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoemploymentlyftbusinesscourt caseelectionsrideshareuber
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDESHARE
Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers
Prop. 22: How should app-based drivers be classified?
Appeals court allows Lyft and Uber to continue operations in CA
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot by San Bernardino police during struggle
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Family speaks out on Woodland Hills hiker's rescue from Zion
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
IE man convicted of killing pregnant wife granted parole
Show More
Can Americans prepay their taxes?
Chick-fil-A selling its sauces in stores for good cause
SoCal father of 3 left with broken skull after attack
$35K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NoHo
LA County schools to reopen at 25% capacity
More TOP STORIES News