Business

Fresno pizza parlor offers free pizza to diners who put away their phones

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California pizza parlor is offering diners an incentive to put their phones down. It's called the "talk to each other" discount.

The Curry Pizza Company in Fresno says customers must place their phones in a basket, which is then placed in a locker until everyone is done eating.

The goal is to get friends and families to focus on each other during their meal instead of their smartphones.

If the group completes the task, they get a voucher for a free pizza on their next visit, or they can choose to donate the coupon to a person in need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscentral californiabusinessfoodcellphonepizzacalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News