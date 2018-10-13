BUSINESS

Carson homeowners get state tax break for Shell Oil payments

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
Carson homeowners receiving compensation money from Shell Oil will not have to pay state income taxes on those payments.


California Gov. Jerry Brown signed off on a bill authorizing the exemption. Nearly 300 Carson households receive compensation while the oil-soaked soil beneath their homes is removed.

More than 50 years ago, homes in the Carousel tract were built atop former oil reservoirs. Shell Oil started the cleanup of the 50-acre neighborhood in 2015.

In some cases, the contaminated area requires removing soil up to 10-feet-deep. Contaminated groundwater plumes are also being remediated.

Local officials hope the move by Brown will put pressure on the federal government and IRS to do the same for federal income taxes.

Shell has agreed to pay $90 million in damages to residents. The total cleanup cost is expected to be $200 million.

Carousel residents can expect the cleanup to last until at least 2023.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstaxesoilshellmoneyjerry brownCarsonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Latina's eco-conscious clothing line
In-N-Out on the East Coast? Not in my lifetime, chain's president says
Toxic metal found in jewelry from Ross, Nordstrom Rack, Papaya
Disney pulls plug on new hotel in Anaheim after months in limbo
More Business
Top Stories
Police asking for help to find missing 22-year-old in Shadow Hills
Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
SoCal storm will move out as gusty conditions move in Sunday
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
Remains of 11 infants found at Detroit funeral home
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
ABC7 Salutes: Simi Valley honors veterans' sacrifice and service
Show More
Big rig crash, fuel spill prompt closure of WB 101 in NoHo
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in New York limo crash
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in NorCal
Trump celebrates return of American pastor from Turkey
More News