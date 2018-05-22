Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is celebrating first responders by launching coffee and tea blends called "Heroes at Heart" in their honor.The blends will be available from May 21 through July 8 and $1 from each in-store or online sale of the "Heroes at Heart" bag will go toward benefitting the first responders.The "Heroes at Heart" is part of Coffee Bean's Caring Cup initiative, which gives back to communities the chain does business in."With the fires and mudslides that have devastated Southern California over the last six months, it is the perfect time to evolve the Caring Cup charitable initiative with the 'Heroes at Heart' program to benefit first responders and their families," said John Fuller, president and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, in a statement.Among the different organizations that the company is donating to are the California Fire Foundation and the California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation.As far as taste goes, the coffee is described as a "dark and distinctive medium roast," while the tea comes with a peppermint taste.