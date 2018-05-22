BUSINESS

Coffee Bean offers limited-time coffee and tea for first responders

EMBED </>More Videos

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is celebrating first responders by launching coffee and tea blends called "Heroes at Heart" in their honor. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is celebrating first responders by launching coffee and tea blends called "Heroes at Heart" in their honor.

The blends will be available from May 21 through July 8 and $1 from each in-store or online sale of the "Heroes at Heart" bag will go toward benefitting the first responders.

The "Heroes at Heart" is part of Coffee Bean's Caring Cup initiative, which gives back to communities the chain does business in.

"With the fires and mudslides that have devastated Southern California over the last six months, it is the perfect time to evolve the Caring Cup charitable initiative with the 'Heroes at Heart' program to benefit first responders and their families," said John Fuller, president and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, in a statement.

Among the different organizations that the company is donating to are the California Fire Foundation and the California Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation.

As far as taste goes, the coffee is described as a "dark and distinctive medium roast," while the tea comes with a peppermint taste.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscharitiescoffeepromotionsteascommunity
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News