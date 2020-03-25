Coronavirus: Grounded airplanes find temporary home in Victorville amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many planes have been grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, but now they have somewhere to go instead of crowding U.S. airports.
A lot of those now out-of-service planes are ending up at Com-Av, a storage facility for planes in Victorville.
More than 100 planes have been flown to the 240-acre lot, and 200 more planes are expected in the coming days and weeks.
The storage of commercial planes is also creating new job opportunities. Com-Av has hired more than 100 technicians in the past few days.
