Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Grounded airplanes find temporary home in Victorville amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many planes have been grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, but now they have somewhere to go instead of crowding U.S. airports.

A lot of those now out-of-service planes are ending up at Com-Av, a storage facility for planes in Victorville.

More than 100 planes have been flown to the 240-acre lot, and 200 more planes are expected in the coming days and weeks.

The storage of commercial planes is also creating new job opportunities. Com-Av has hired more than 100 technicians in the past few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvictorvillesan bernardino countyairline industrycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicairplane
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Lancaster teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
Coronavirus SoCal update: Archdiocese of LA orders all Catholic churches to close
Coronavirus SoCal update: Archdiocese of LA orders all Catholic churches to close
Coronavirus: LA sheriff letting gun stores stay open
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lancaster teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
Coronavirus SoCal update: Archdiocese of LA orders all Catholic churches to close
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: LA sheriff letting gun stores stay open
Coronavirus: Wholesale food distributor will now bring food to your door
Tsunami watch canceled for Hawaii after 7.5 magnitude quake strikes in northern Pacific
Show More
Pasadena's Foothill Unity Center providing food to those in need
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA host virtual telethon
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 24
Clippers owner reaches deal to buy the Forum for $400 million
San Bernardino County has first death related to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News