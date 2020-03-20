Coronavirus: LA County lists cannabis dispensaries as 'essential' service under 'Safer at Home' order

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As leaders seek solutions and respond to the growing coronavirus pandemic, officials released a web page that lists essential services that will stay open in Los Angeles County during the "Safer At Home" order -- and that includes cannabis.
The Frequently Asked Questions page called "Safer At Home": What You Need to Know, explains the purpose of Mayor Eric Garcetti's order announced on Thursday, and urges Los Angeles County residents to "immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs."
The page advises that residents can do several things under the order, including go to the grocery store and pharmacy, and further goes on to list businesses that will remain open for "essential" activities, including "cannabis dispensaries, or any related and/or ancillary healthcare services."
Cannabis dispensaries were listed under "Health care operations," which includes hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies and more services.
County officials are hoping the sweeping "Safer at Home" order helps curb the threat of the coronavirus.
The "Safer at Home" order calls for nonessential businesses to cease operations that require workers to be present in person.
Residents were advised to stay at home when not participating in essential activities like shopping for food, hardware supplies and medication. Gatherings should not be held beyond people inside a single home.
The order takes effect Thursday at midnight for most and Friday at 11:59 p.m. for workers in businesses. It will last through April 19, possibly longer.
