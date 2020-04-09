Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California fast food workers strike over workplace safety concerns

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fast food workers demanding stricter safety measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic went on strike across California on Thursday morning.

Workers at Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway and several other restaurant chains joined the strike, which comes as employees at a McDonald's in Los Angeles say two co-workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The McDonald's located in Hyde Park on Crenshaw Boulevard closed Wednesday, and workers are demanding full pay during the two-week period the restaurant has its doors shut. Striking workers staged a drive-through strike line and practiced physical distancing at that location.

Organizers say the statewide demonstrations involving workers from more than 30 restaurants is inspired by a series of recent strikes.

Strikers are asking for masks, gloves, soap, $3 an hour hazard pay and that restaurants do more to keep them safe.

Similar protests and "sickouts" have been held across the country, with more protections in the workplace being a top demand. On Tuesday, nine workers at a Domino's in L.A. where a coworker tested positive for COVID-19 also walked off the job.

Employees from Pizza Hut, Popeye's, El Pollo Loco and WaBa Grill also joined in the protest.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the companies for statements but has not immediately heard back.
