Coronavirus pandemic: El Monte offering $10,000 grants to small businesses affected by downturn

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- City officials in El Monte are trying to do what they can to help local small businesses impacted by the coronavirus downturn.The signs of the shutdown are everywhere in El Monte, stores are closed, streets are quiet and small businesses are struggling to survive."We still have to pay the rent. We still have to pay my two employees that I have, you know, so it's tough. We still have bills coming in. And, I'm hoping for the best for the future," said Baronian.Star Tire is still open but with no one driving business has grinded to a halt. Owner Michael Baronian is trying to get help anyway he can. Including $10,000 dollar grants now being offered by the city."City of El Monte mayor told me to appIy immediately, and that's how I heard about it. And, I did. I applied. And within I'd say a week or so I was approved," said Baronian.El Monte officials say demand for the grants has been overwhelming. Any business in the city with 20 or less employees and which has been in operation for a year or more can apply."We knew we needed to help. And so, we were blessed and lucky enough to have an administrative team that has been looking for resources that and grants that are available so that we can provide assistance to our community" said El Monte Mayor pro tem Maria Morales.And city leaders say they continue to look for other ways to help small businesses too. Mom and pop shops that are the backbone of almost every community. Small business that now find themselves fighting for their survival.