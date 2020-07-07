Coronavirus pandemic: LA County seeks to impose fines on business that do not comply with COVID guidelines

A motion on penalties is expected to be introduced at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Last week, county health officials said 33% of restaurants and 49% of bars were not adhering to physical distancing guidelines indoors. According to the Department of Public Health, workers at 44% of restaurants and 54% of bars were found not wearing facial coverings.
Under the proposed motion, businesses that fail to comply could face fines and repeat offenders could have their business permits rescinded.
LA County votes to create plan to close Men's Central Jail on heels of massive budget cuts