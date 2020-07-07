Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: LA County seeks to impose fines on business that do not comply with COVID guidelines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County businesses could soon face penalties for ignoring public safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A motion on penalties is expected to be introduced at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Last week, county health officials said 33% of restaurants and 49% of bars were not adhering to physical distancing guidelines indoors. According to the Department of Public Health, workers at 44% of restaurants and 54% of bars were found not wearing facial coverings.

Under the proposed motion, businesses that fail to comply could face fines and repeat offenders could have their business permits rescinded.

