Disney announces 4,000 additional layoffs amid ongoing Disneyland closure

The company announced back in September it was laying off 28,000 workers, many of them part-time employees.
But in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Wednesday, Disney reported there will be 4,000 more employees getting notices -- bringing the total number to around 32,000.
The filing says due to the current business climate and COVD-19 impacts, the employment of 32,000 people will be terminated in the first half of fiscal year 2021.
The Anaheim theme park closed in March for the pandemic. At the time, employees were placed on furlough and the company continued paying their benefits. Disney officials have been urging the state to issue guidelines that would allow the park to reopen safely.
Walt Disney World in Florida reopened over the summer.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.