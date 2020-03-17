Pa. distillery shifts from making spirits to hand sanitizer due to COVID-19

LYNN TWP., Pennsylvania -- The spread of COVID-19 has businesses across the country and world taking action or closing. One in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania is making a major switch.
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery in Lynn Township has shifted all crews and resources to making hand sanitizer and cleaning products.
"We love this community, and we love all of you," the company posted to Facebook. "We don't take the situation with Coronavirus lightly, and as it continues to develop it is our responsibility to do what is best for our crew and our community, not by acting out of panic, but out of a sense of what is right."
The company hopes to have it available for its customers and the community within the next week or so.
That means no cocktails or samples will be served in the Tasting Room, but it will be open for bottle sales.
"As this situation evolves we will continue to keep you posted. This situation is likely to get worse before it gets better - bars and restaurants around the country are closing, and while we know this may cause uncertainty and frustration, we'll get through this together," the Facebook message said.
Please know we don't make this decision out of fear, but out of love, and we ask for your continued support.
The distillery expects to have the product available for sale by the end of the week.
