More families turning to home-based health care for loved ones amid pandemic

The demand is increasing for in-home health care as families try to keep their loved ones safe.
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 10 months into the coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise a lot of seniors in need of extra care feel safer at their own homes. So much so, it's led to a booming business: in-home health care

Beadriz Gallo has been an in-home health care worker since before the pandemic.

"Honestly it's one of the most rewarding jobs," said Gallo.

With the Southern California region is remaining in the state's most restrictive tier, Gallo's employer, Home Instead, is hiring. They have about 50 part-time and full-time jobs available in the Inland Empire and High Desert.

The demand is increasing as families try to keep their loved ones at home instead of moving them into crowded nursing facilities.

Working through the pandemic has created some challenges.

"We don't want five caregivers going to one client because if something happens, we have five caregivers that are out and possibly 10 or 15 clients," said Brandi Johnson, Home Instead owner.

From preparing meals, to running errands, to providing simple companionship, Home Instead feels the need will continue to grow, saying the positions available offer job security during these uncertain times.

"You do have a relationship, a bond, you know what they like, you get to joke around. It doesn't seem like work," said Gallo. "It's just visiting a family member."
