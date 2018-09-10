BUSINESS

Montclair Place shopping center to get an AMC theater, concert venue

Out with the old and in with the new - that's what's happening at one of the first shopping malls to open in the Inland Empire. (KABC)

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
Out with the old and in with the new - that's what's happening at one of the first shopping malls in the Inland Empire.

Montclair Place - formerly Montclair Plaza - is undergoing a major transformation.

Not only is the footprint that was once home to "The Broadway" being replaced with an AMC 12-screen, dine-in movie theater, but the old food court on the second floor of the mall is being transformed into The Canyon, a music and entertainment company.

At first, an old mall might seem like an odd place for a state-of-the-art concert venue. But the owner of The Canyon said it's the perfect place for his next venue.

"The second I saw this place, I knew it had to be the place," said owner Lance Sterling. "People feel comfortable, they can get in and out fast."

Sterling is one of the forces behind the House of Blues and has now targeted Montclair for the latest venue of The Canyon. A Montclair Place spokesperson said when it opens to the public, guests will be able to enjoy dinner and drinks in an intimate setting, while listening to performers like Kenny Loggins or Stone Temple Pilots.

And Sterling said the ample supply of parking spaces at Montclair Place is a bonus.

"The great thing about coming to a mall is they shut down at 9 p.m., and we get rolling around 9," Sterling said. "So, you can park right outside - easy pick-up and drop-off. It's safe. And we have all the air-conditioning you could ever want."

The size of the old food court is beneficial for a concert venue, too.

Sterling hopes to open The Canyon by Thanksgiving weekend, much to the excitement of many people who've come to the mall for years.

"It was fun coming here, (but it) kind of died down lately," said shopper Robert Garcia. "It's exciting that they're investing in the community. Exciting that they're bringing something back to the area."
