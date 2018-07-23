BUSINESS

Four-day work week called 'resounding success' after New Zealand company's experiment

EMBED </>More Videos

Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand-based estate planning company, had all of its 240 employees work four-day weeks over an eight-week period in March and April, calling the trial a "resounding success." (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
AUCKLAND, New Zealand --
A company that temporarily gave all of its employees a four-day work week with no reduction in pay now says the experiment was a resounding success.

Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand-based estate planning company, had all of its 240 employees work four-day weeks over an eight-week period in March and April. The company hired two academic researchers -- Dr. Helen Delaney of the University of Auckland Business School and Prof. Jarrod Haar of the Auckland University of Technology -- to measure the experiment's impact on a variety of factors like productivity, employee stress levels and work-life balance.


The company announced this week that the trial brought improvements across the board: work-life balance, engagement, organizational commitment and work stimulation all climbed while stress levels fell when compared to pre-trial measurements.

Harr, a professor of human resource management, noted that Perpetual Guardian overperformed in most metrics even before the four-week trial. Post-trial, he said the improved numbers were "easily the highest I have seen" compared to national statistics.

Delaney added that employees felt more empowered and innovated so that they could work more productively over the course of the trial. Notably, employees reduced internet usage not related to work.

Amid the myriad improvements, one important metric stood out from the rest.

"Our leadership team reported that there was broadly no change in company outputs pre and during the trial," Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes said. "They perceived no reduction in job performance and the survey data showed a marginal increase across most teams."

Beyond the benefits seen in the workplace, Barnes said there could be wider implications should the four-day work week be more widely adopted.

"If you can take 20 percent of people off the roads every day, what does that mean? If you have fewer people in the office at any one time, can we make smaller offices? If people work more efficiently or remotely, coming to the office less frequently, what does that mean for urban design?" he asked.

Despite the success, Perpetual Guardian's four-day work week isn't becoming permanent quite yet. Though Barnes called the outcome "promising," he said his team was in the process of determining ways to implement the compressed work week "where appropriate."

"The learnings and challenges that were uncovered as part of the trial raise a number of questions that we will work through to ensure we address areas that need improvement or further innovation in order to increase flexibility and productivity," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshealthscienceu.s. & worldresearchworkplace
BUSINESS
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News