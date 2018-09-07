Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens Friday in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will open at the Irvine Spectrum center on Friday.
The hype is already stirring up quite the buzz. And for good reason.
The pink oasis serves up everything from tea to adorable snacks.
It also has an adults-only bar.
The new cafe plays off the success of a Hello Kitty food truck and pop-up that always brought long lines.
The grand cafe will serve the popular cake and cookies, but also add exclusive items like mini doughnuts and Sanrio character mini cakes.
For the adults, there will be cocktails like the Aloha Kitty (vodka, pineapple, yellow chartreuse and lime) the Hello Kit-Tea (Japanese whiskey, jasmine tea, lime, depaz syrup, yuzu, cream) and the You Had Me At Hello (cachaca, aperol, lemon, sherry and pineapple).
For the full menu and more information, visit www.sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-grand.