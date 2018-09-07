BUSINESS

Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens Friday in Irvine

EMBED </>More Videos

The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will open at the Irvine Spectrum center on Friday.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will open at the Irvine Spectrum center on Friday.

The hype is already stirring up quite the buzz. And for good reason.

The pink oasis serves up everything from tea to adorable snacks.

It also has an adults-only bar.

The new cafe plays off the success of a Hello Kitty food truck and pop-up that always brought long lines.

The grand cafe will serve the popular cake and cookies, but also add exclusive items like mini doughnuts and Sanrio character mini cakes.

MORE: Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opens at Westfield Santa Anita
EMBED More News Videos

A new Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opened Friday at Westfield Santa Anita.


For the adults, there will be cocktails like the Aloha Kitty (vodka, pineapple, yellow chartreuse and lime) the Hello Kit-Tea (Japanese whiskey, jasmine tea, lime, depaz syrup, yuzu, cream) and the You Had Me At Hello (cachaca, aperol, lemon, sherry and pineapple).

For the full menu and more information, visit www.sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-grand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrestaurantnew businessjapandessertscartooncafesIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opens Friday at Westfield Santa Anita
Hello Kitty Cafe truck draws crowds at Irvine Spectrum
BUSINESS
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Former Montclair Plaza food court now becoming concert venue
99 Cents Only Stores break record for largest packaged product
Moonves could get up to $120M in severance
Santa Monica company wants to handle your return shipping
More Business
Top Stories
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
Valencia shopping center evacuated after bank bomb threat
VIDEO: Man dragged by own car in Silver Lake carjacking
Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized
Video: Harvey Weinstein encounter with alleged victim
LA deputies raid East LA pot dispensaries
Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard
Federal partnership helps reduce crime in Compton
Show More
LA County supervisors vote in favor of rent cap in unincorporated areas
Hundreds of BTS fans line up days ahead of Oakland concert
MGM offers charity deal to victims of Vegas mass shooting
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Arcadia
Teen stabs her fellow classmate to death over a boy, police say
More News