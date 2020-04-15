LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sage Hill High School's Jackie Ni saw the need to help during the coronavirus pandemic, so he used what he knows best, his programming knowledge, and built supplycrate.org.
"I can't be on the frontlines, but what I do know is how to program, and I've had a lot of experience with that, so I thought I could just use my skills to build something that could help," said Ni.
Supplycrate.org is a platform connecting people willing to donate medical supplies with institutions in need of them, and many hospitals and healthcare centers are already taking advantage.
Boad Swanson of Salus Homecare told ABC7, "We jumped on it right away and they were able to deliver us 2,500 masks..."
Anyone can sign up to donate, and currently the website has over 119,000 donations.
"Just having that will to do something, and having a little bit of knowledge, I think you're able to make a big difference," said Ni.
If you would like to donate medical supplies or you are with a medical institution in need of medical supplies please visit supplycrate.org.
Irvine high school student creates medical supply donation website to help the fight against COVID-19
High School Student Creates Website to Help Against COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News